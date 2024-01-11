UP college student hangs herself after 'breakup' with partner

Ballia (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A 20-year-old college student allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room after a "breakup" with her partner, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The body of Anshu, a first-year student of Government Women's Polytechnic in the Bansdih area here, was allegedly found hanging from the fan in her room on Wednesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

When Anshu's friends went to her room on Wednesday night after she did not turn up at the hostel mess for dinner, they found the door locked from inside and she did not respond to their repeated calls, Tiwari said.

On breaking the door open, they found her body hanging from the fan, he said.

Advertisment

On being informed by the acting warden of the hostel, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body, he added.

According to preliminary investigation, Anshu, a resident of Kanpur, was suspectedly in a relationship with a man. She allegedly hanged herself after they "broke up" recently, the ASP said, adding that the police are investigating the matter.

He added that the body has been sent the body for post-mortem. PTI COR SAB RPA