UP committed to empowerment, inclusion of tribal communities: Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government was committed to ensuring social inclusion, education and welfare of tribal communities in the state, while preserving their cultural identity and honouring their contributions to the nation.

Speaking at the 'Janajatiya Bhagidari Utsav' organised in Lucknow as part of the ongoing Janajatiya Gaurav Pakhwada (Tribal Pride Fortnight), the chief minister said the event celebrated the legacy of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda and marked his 150th birth anniversary.

Adityanath said the nationwide fortnight, being observed from November 1 to 15 aimed to provide a platform where tribal communities could take pride in their traditions, culture, and heritage while being integrated with mainstream development.

"This year is a historic one for India - it marks 150 years since the birth of both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, two great sons of the soil who laid the foundation for India's unity and self-respect," he said.

"Birsa Munda, at just 25 years of age, sacrificed his life for the nation with the slogan 'Apna Desh, Apna Raj' (Our country, our rule), inspiring generations to fight for self-governance," he said.

Highlighting the government's initiatives for the welfare of tribal communities, Adityanath said his administration had worked in mission mode to ensure that all recognised tribes in the state such as Tharu, Musahar, Sahariya, Kol and Gaur receive the full benefits of government schemes.

"The double-engine government is committed to restoring the pride of the tribal community, protecting their heritage and improving their living conditions," he said.

He said the government's efforts had led to a significant rise in education and participation among tribal youth.

"Earlier, reserved posts in government recruitment drives used to remain vacant, but recently, in the recruitment of 7,244 police constables, all posts reserved for Scheduled Tribes were filled," the chief minister said.

Adityanath added that more than 1.5 lakh tribal students have benefited from scholarships and fee reimbursement schemes.

"We have nine Ashram Paddhati schools operating in districts such as Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Bahraich, Maharajganj, Shravasti and Bijnor, educating over 2,000 tribal students. Free hostels are also being developed in several districts, along with Eklavya Model Schools," he said.

He further informed that over 23,000 forest-dwelling tribal families across 13 districts have been given land rights by registering their claims in official records.

Adityanath said such initiatives reflect the government's commitment to ensuring that the state's development reaches even the most remote tribal communities. "Through these measures, we aim to empower our tribal brothers and sisters, connect them with electricity, drinking water, pension, ration cards, healthcare and welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat," he added.

Praising the cultural aspect of the event, the chief minister said artists and representatives from 22 states had gathered in Lucknow to showcase the diversity of tribal traditions through performances, exhibitions and cuisine.

"This is not just a cultural exchange but a celebration of India's unity in diversity," he said.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun, UP Tribal Commission chairman Baijnath Rawat, among others, were also present at the event.

Arun said the event was part of a larger series dedicated to promoting tribal participation and inclusion.

"This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Though he lived only for 25 years, his contribution to the nation is such that even in 250 years it cannot be matched," Arun said.

"His role was not only significant in India's freedom struggle but also in shaping the moral and courageous character of an Indian." He added that Birsa Munda led a major rebellion known as 'Ulgulan', which was one of the earliest movements for independence.

"We read about this great uprising and draw inspiration from it. Though he lived for only 25 years, his ideals continue to guide us even today," the minister said.

Arun noted that many people in Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow might not have known much about Bhagwan Birsa Munda earlier.

"But in 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to observe November 15, Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day), awareness and admiration for him grew across the country. Today, Bhagwan Birsa Munda is revered in Uttar Pradesh and across India with the same devotion as in Jharkhand," he said.

The minister further said that the state government and the Department of Social Welfare were continuously working for the uplift of tribal communities, particularly the youth and students, by connecting them with various government schemes and ensuring that they benefit from them. PTI KIS DV DV