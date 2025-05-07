UP conducts civil defence mock drills; Adityanath urges people to be vigilant

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) In a sweeping exercise to assess emergency preparedness, all districts across Uttar Pradesh, including the capital Lucknow, conducted coordinated civil defence mock drills on Wednesday evening under 'Operation Abhyas'.

The drills were held in the backdrop of the Indian military's precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a response to the recent Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, was killed.

In Lucknow, a large-scale demonstration was conducted after 7 pm at the Reserve Police Lines, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed the drill.

He was joined by Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna and Swatantra Dev Singh, MP Brijlal, several MLAs, and Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar.

The exercise included a citywide blackout, simulations of fire outbreaks and structural collapses, followed by rescue and response demonstrations by security forces, firefighters, disaster response teams, and volunteers.

While addressing the gathering, the Adityanath urged citizens to remain vigilant and fulfill their duties toward national security during such critical times.

"Every citizen must realize that in emergency situations, the country comes first. We must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our security forces and strengthen their morale through our alertness, unity, and commitment," he said.

The nationwide mock drill, coordinated by the Centre, was held across various cities throughout the day to assess the country’s civil defence preparedness.

The exercise in Lucknow was just one of many conducted in over two dozen cities across Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Agra.

In Meerut, drills were conducted at educational institutions such as St. Joseph’s, CCS University, Subharti University, and IIMT College, among others.

District Magistrate VK Singh oversaw the drills, emphasising the importance of educating citizens about necessary precautions during emergencies. Civil defence, police, NCC cadets, and students actively participated in the drills.

In Mathura, security at Mathura Junction railway station was heightened, and the police conducted inspections to ensure increased vigilance after the missile strikes.

Similar drills were held in Kanpur, Jhansi, Ballia, Barabanki, and other cities, with authorities focusing on emergency responses to scenarios like air raids, fires, and injuries.

In his speech, Adityanath praised the Indian Armed Forces for their swift retaliation to the recent terror attack.

"The response given by our brave forces last night is a matter of immense pride. I also salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading with resolve. This is a new India that gives a befitting reply to every misadventure," he said.

He referred to Operation Sindoor as an "emotional response" to those who dared to target Indian women’s dignity.

"Those who touched the 'sindoor' of India's daughters had to lose their bloodlines in last night's strike," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that mock drills like these are not only for disaster management personnel but also serve as a reminder for citizens to stay alert and be prepared for any emergency.

"We, the people, must not allow enemies or adversaries any opportunity to harm public life or property. Everyone -- from NCC cadets to school students to ordinary citizens -- must step up and understand their duties," he said.

He concluded his speech by reiterating his support for the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Prime Minister Modi, while calling for continued vigilance and public awareness. He ended his address with three resounding chants of "Jai Hind."