UP Cong chief Ajay Rai stopped by police from meeting victim's family in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Thursday said "voice of victims" being "suppressed" after police stopped him from meeting the family of an OBC youngster allegedly murdered last week.

Rai had arrived in Muzaffarnagar to express condolences to the family of Rohit Kashyap alias Sonu, 28, whose burnt body was found on January 5 in Sardhana area of neighbouring Meerut district.

In a post on X, Rai said he was stopped and taken into custody by the police at Bhangela outpost in Khatauli area while he was on his way to meet the bereaved family.

Alleging pressure from the ruling dispensation, Rai said attempts were being made to suppress the voice of the victims, but asserted that the Congress would not bow to injustice.

Rai also shared a video clip purportedly showing an argument between him and a police officer over his movement.

In the video, Rai is heard saying he was willing to meet the family alone and even travel in a police vehicle, leaving behind his car and party supporters, while the officer expressed apprehension that his visit could lead to a large gathering of supporters.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati also expressed displeasure over the killing of a backward youth.

Several leaders from different political parties, including Azad Samaj Party MP Chandra Shekhar, former Union minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan and Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik, had visited the victim's family earlier, and expressed condolences.

According to Balyan, the family has sought an independent inquiry by another agency, citing lack of confidence in the local police.

Following protests by political activists over the killing, the investigation has been transferred from Sardhana police to the Crime Branch.

Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Umesh Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar met the victim's family and informed them about the transfer of the probe.

A case has been registered under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint by the victim's mother, Madanwati, police said.

The accused, they said, is a minor who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a child reform home.

According to the police, the incident took place on January 5 on the Akhepur-Rardhana Road when the accused, a 16-year-old tempo driver after an argument over loud music, allegedly assaulted Rohit with a brick, killing him.

Family members said Rohit worked as a confectioner in Mumbai and had come to his village to look for a bride. PTI COR KIS SHS