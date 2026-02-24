UP Cong chief meets Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Varanasi

Varanasi, Feb 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Tuesday met controversial seer Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati here and said his party stands firmly with those who protect religion.

The development comes days after an FIR was lodged in Prayagraj against Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari over allegations of sexual abuse of two persons, including a minor.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rai said the Congress would always support religious leaders and institutions.

He said memoranda addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is MP from Varanasi, would be submitted in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday seeking his intervention.

“If anything wrong is happening, the prime minister should not remain silent,” Rai said.

The Congress leader also claimed that any insult to the seer amounts to an insult to the Sanatan tradition.

Referring to photographs of a police officer with individuals who levelled allegations against the seer, he said such actions were “a grave wrongdoing”.

Rai further alleged that saints and Brahmins were being disrespected under the rule of the BJP and claimed that voices raised in defence of religion were being suppressed.

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Rai said gestures of respect towards young priests were merely symbolic. "If there was genuine respect, he (Pathak) should resign and take to the streets in their support." Rai was referring to Pathak's felicitating 'Batuks' (young Brahmin students) at his residence in Lucknow recently.

After registration of FIR over allegations of sexual abuse, Saraswati on Tuesday moved the Allahabad High Court for anticipatory bail.

The FIR was registered on Saturday after the special judge (POCSO Act) in Prayagraj, while hearing an application moved by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others, directed that a case be registered.

According to officials, the FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and of the BNS.

Saraswati recently hit the headlines for his confrontation with the organisers of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. He accused the administration of preventing him from bathing on Mauni Amavasya. PTI COR ABN ABN KVK KVK