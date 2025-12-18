UP Cong chief meets former IPS Thakur in jail, says govt 'harassing' him with old cases

Deoria (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Thursday met former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur at the Deoria district jail and alleged that the state government is harassing him by implicating him in old cases.

Rai, who reached Deoria earlier in the day, met Thakur and later addressed a press conference, accusing the BJP-led government of deliberately targeting the former officer.

"The state government is intentionally trapping Amitabh Thakur in old cases and subjecting him to harassment. The Congress will continue to fight this battle," Rai said.

Thakur, a former IPS officer, was arrested on December 10 in connection with an alleged fraud and forgery case related to the allotment of an industrial plot in Deoria in 1999 and was later sent to 14-day judicial custody.

A case in the matter was registered in September at the Tal Katora police station in Lucknow. He was arrested while travelling to Delhi and has since been lodged in the district jail here.

Rai said he discussed Thakur's problems during the jail meeting and reiterated the party's support in the matter.