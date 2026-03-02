UP Cong flays Centre's 'silence' on Khamenei's 'martyrdom', expresses solidarity with Iran

Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress on Monday said its state president Ajay Rai visited Shia-dominated localities of old Lucknow to pay tributes on the "martyrdom" of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and met senior Indian Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad.

In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee said Rai offered tributes and conveyed solidarity with the Shia community during his visit.

According to the statement, Rai said Khamenei chose "bravery over surrender" and that "we bow to his martyrdom".

The Congress leader also criticised the Narendra Modi government over what he described as its silence on the issue, terming it "deeply shameful".

"This silence not only points towards the moral decline of the present government but also raises questions on our civilisation, which has always worked to spread light across the world," the statement quoted Rai as saying.

He further said India and Iran have shared longstanding ties, which, he alleged, the present BJP-led government had weakened to benefit a select few.

Rai expressed deep condolences to Iran and the Shia community across the world in this hour of grief, the statement said.

Maulana Shafeeq Shafaq, Shia leader Shamsi, Congress leaders Faizi Zaidi, Abdullah Sher Khan and Ashish Dixit, along with members of the city Congress committee, were also present on the occasion, it added. PTI KIS KSS KSS