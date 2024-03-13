UP Cong leader Ajay Kapoor joins BJP, calls PM Modi 'yugpurush'

New Delhi: Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kapoor switched to the BJP on Wednesday, saying "every person" in the country should join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "family" for the progress of the country.

Advertisment

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party headquarters here, Kapoor said he worked "very honestly" during his over 37-year-long association with the Congress.

"But, today, I feel that every person should join Modi ji's family for the progress of the country," he told reporters.

Kapoor, a former Congress MLA from Govindnagar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, described Prime Minister Modi as a "yugpurush" and promised to work for the BJP for the rest of his political life under the guidance of its leadership.

Advertisment

"Today, it's the beginning of a new life for me. I dedicate my life to the BJP leadership.

"As a family member of Prime Minister Modi, I will honestly serve the party (BJP) and the society," he said, expressing gratitude to the BJP leadership.

Welcoming him to the party fold, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said that Kapoor, who served the Congress in various capacities, was its incharge for Bihar for about six years.

His coming to the BJP fold will benefit the party in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and various other states, Tawde added.