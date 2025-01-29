UP: Cong leader alleges pressure on BLO to fill Form-7 in Amethi; BJP denies allegations

Amethi (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A local Congress leader on Wednesday alleged that his wife, a Booth Level Officer (BLO), was pressured at a public meeting to fill Form-7, threatened and misbehaved with, while he was allegedly assaulted and his mobile phone snatched when he objected.

According to the Election Commission of India, Form-7 is filled out to get the name of a voter deleted from the existing electoral roll.

In a complaint submitted to the sub-divisional magistrate (Amethi), Congress district secretary Rakesh Maurya alleged that BJP district president Sudhanshu Shukla summoned his wife, BLO Subhadra, to a public meeting in Thengaha village, where pressure was exerted on her to fill Form-7, and she was subjected to misconduct.

Maurya alleged that when he intervened, he was beaten up and his mobile phone was taken away while a video of the incident was being recorded.

He further claimed that both he and his wife have since been threatened and intimidated.

District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan said the matter has been handed over to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashish Singh for inquiry, and further action would be taken according to rules after submission of the report.

The incident triggered sharp political reactions, with Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma alleging on social media that it amounted to an attack on democracy and the impartial election process.

He demanded registration of an FIR and strict action against those involved.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav termed the matter “extremely serious” and alleged that the BLO was pressured to illegally remove voters’ names.

In a post on X, he demanded registration of a case and said a party delegation would visit Amethi to probe the incident.

"This is a very serious matter: the BJP district president of Amethi assaulted a Booth Level Officer (BLO). He pressured the female BLO to illegally remove votes from the PDA community and add votes for BJP supporters,” the post said.

PDA stands for pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities), a term coined and popularised by the Samajwadi Party.

“When she refused to comply, he insulted her and snatched her husband's mobile phone while he was recording a video of the incident. A case should be registered against him for obstructing government work, misbehaving with a woman, stealing a mobile phone, and using violent language and behaviour. Immediate action must be taken!" Yadav posted on 'X' "We will be sending a delegation to investigate this incident," he added in the post.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations. BJP district president Sudhanshu Shukla described the complaint as a conspiracy by the Congress and the opposition to defame the government, claiming the charges were completely baseless.