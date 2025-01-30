National

UP: Cong MP Rakesh Rathore arrested in rape case

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Congress MP Rakesh Rathore

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore (File image)

Sitapur: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested from his residence here in a rape case on Thursday, a day after the Allahabad High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Rathore was addressing a press conference when Kotwali Nagar police reached his residence to take him into custody.

An FIR was lodged against Rathore on January 17 on a complaint by a woman who accused him of repeatedly raping her over four years after promising to marry her.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the matter.

Uttar Pradesh Allahabad High Court Sitapur Congress MP rape case