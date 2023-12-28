UP Congress asks party workers to fight against oppression

Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday celebrated the party's 139th foundation day and called upon its workers to fight against oppression with full dedication.

In a programme organised at the party headquarters here, senior Congress leaders drew parallels between the British rule in India and the current BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Congress was established 138 years ago in 1885 when the British ruled India and the country was in the shackles of slavery. It was the Congress which started a movement and fought for independence, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari said.

"I call upon Congress workers to fight against oppression with full dedication," added Tiwari, who also hoisted the party flag at the headquarters.

During the British rule, people's rights were restricted and no one had the freedom to raise their voice. Back then, the Congress was with the people and even today, when the voice of the people is being suppressed and there is dictatorship in the country, the Congress stands with the people, Tiwari said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyaya Yatra', Tiwari said the Congress is continuing its campaign against oppression, saving declining human values, and protecting the Constitution. PTI SAB RHL