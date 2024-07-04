UP Congress blames state govt for Hathras stampede

Lucknow, Jul 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Thursday blamed the state government for the Hathras stampede.

"The incident of Hathras is a failure of the UP government... Yesterday, the CM visited Hathras and later Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also went there. They did not go together, this shows the infighting," Rai said while addressing the media at the UPCC headquarters here.

Rai reiterated the demand of the Congress for compensation of Rs one crore to the family of those who were killed in the stampede and Rs 25 lakh to the injured.

"We also want the judicial inquiry of the incident to be conducted by a sitting judge of the high court, not a retired judge," said Rai.

The state government on Wednesday formed a judicial inquiry commission headed by a retired Allahabad High Court judge to probe the incident.

Rai also said the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) should be cancelled and the government should announce the date for re-examination of NEET.

The state Congress president further alleged that Gujrat-based firms are being given contracts in Uttar Pradesh, which are involved in illegal activities.

"A Gujrat-based firm was given a tender to conduct UP police constable exam in UP, but the paper got leaked and the owner of the firm has now fled abroad," Rai claimed. PTI CDN CDN MNK MNK