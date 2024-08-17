UP Congress calls BJP govt 'anti-reservation' over HC order in teacher recruitment case

Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Saturday called the BJP government "anti-reservation" while reacting to the Allahabad High Court order to prepare a fresh selection list in the teacher recruitment case.

"The BJP government, which only makes verbal promises for the rights of Dalits and backward classes, deceives them at every step. Not only this, the BJP government makes every possible effort to keep Dalits and backward classes deprived of their legitimate rights," Rai said.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state.

A bench comprising Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Brijraj Singh set aside the selection lists issued in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates of the reserved categories. The latest order was uploaded on the court's website on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Congress, Rai said, "In this case (teacher recruitment), the anti-reservation face of the government has been exposed by the single and division bench of the high court." He said the truth is that those ministers of the government who are calling the decision right, were also silent on this "injustice". Whereas the aggrieved candidates had appealed to all of them for justice. They were "silent" even when the candidates were being beaten with sticks for seeking justice, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday posted on 'X' in Hindi, "The decision of the Allahabad High Court in the recruitment of teachers is a welcome step towards social justice. This is the victory of those backward and Dalit class people who fought a long battle for their rights. I welcome them wholeheartedly." Rai said that the Yogi government should immediately issue a new list following all the rules of reservation suggested by the High Court and apologize to these candidates for suppressing them for the last five years and for trying to suppress the voice of justice.