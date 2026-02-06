UP Congress chief Ajay Rai booked for 'defamatory' remarks against BJP MLA

Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) Police have registered a case against Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai for allegedly making defamatory and provocative remarks against BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh during a public meeting, officials said on Friday.

An FIR was filed at the Sarojini Nagar police station on February 5 based on a complaint regarding a speech Rai delivered on February 1 at a public gathering at Natkur Tiraha in the Sarojini Nagar area. Singh, the MLA from Sarojini Nagar, is a former Enforcement Director officer.

According to the complainant, Shivshankar Singh, the Congress leader made "false, defamatory and inflammatory" statements against Singh during the public meeting. The speech was recorded and circulated on social media, including a Facebook reel.

The complainant alleged that Rai accused the MLA of having "looted the entire country and Lucknow" and wrongdoing during his tenure in the Enforcement Directorate. The remarks, the complainant said, were "baseless" and "made with malicious intent to tarnish the image of an elected representative and incite political and social discord".

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353 (public mischief) and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officials said.

ACP (Krishna Nagar) Rajneesh Verma told PTI that the action was taken based on a complaint received at the police station. He added that the matter is under investigation and further proceedings will follow.

Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi described the remarks as "political statements", stating the party has also lodged a complaint with the police against the BJP, but no FIR has been filed on their behalf.

He said that the truth will come out in court, adding that Congress plans to hold a protest over this issue on Saturday. PTI KIS AKY