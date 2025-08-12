UP Congress chief slams Yogi govt over Fatehpur mausoleum violence, alleges police complicity

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) A day after right-wing groups vandalised a mausoleum in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, state Congress president Ajay Rai slammed the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of negligence and police of collusion.

Rai recalled that Fatehpur, known as 'Fatehpur Doab', has a proud legacy of 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' (Hindu-Muslim harmony) that endured even the unrest following the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. He alleged that BJP leaders, "emboldened by power and under police protection", had inflicted a deep wound on this tradition.

According to Rai, Fatehpur BJP district president Mukhlal Pal had openly called, via video messages and press conferences, for people to demolish the mausoleum and yet the police failed to take preventive action.

"Had they acted against Pal in time, Fatehpur's peace could have been preserved," he said, questioning the government's "zero tolerance" policy.

According to a statement, Rai claimed that BJP leaders, including Pal and former MLA Vikram Singh, aimed to incite riots for political gain and to grab the mausoleum's adjoining 11 bighas of prime land for illegal plotting.

He accused the police of enabling the mob to reach and damage the site in their presence and of shielding the accused to protect the BJP's interests.

The Congress leader alleged the violence was "politically motivated", citing the BJP's recent electoral setbacks in the district -- from assembly polls to chairmanship and parliamentary contests.

"They are trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide out of desperation," Rai said, noting that more than 24 hours had passed without any arrests.

The incident on Tuesday triggered uproar in the state Assembly, with Samajwadi Party (SP) members storming into the Well of the House, accusing the BJP government of disturbing communal harmony.

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey alleged that despite warnings of possible unrest, the police failed to provide adequate security.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna denied any government link to the violence, saying an FIR had been lodged against 10 named and 150 unnamed people.

BSP chief Mayawati also weighed in, urging strict action against anyone disturbing communal peace and warning the government not to allow provocations that could harm brotherhood and harmony.

Security has since been tightened at the Fatehpur site, with drone surveillance, deployment of additional forces from neighbouring districts and repairs made to vandalised parts of the mausoleum. Entry is now restricted to security personnel. PTI KIS KSS KSS