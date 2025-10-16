UP Congress chief writes to Amit Shah, seeks ban on RSS

Ballia (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Thursday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been involved in “anti-national activities” and said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a ban on the organisation.

The development comes amid a political row over the alleged suicide of RSS activist Anandu Aji in Thiruvananthapuram. Aji's purported suicide note has claimed sexual abuse at the RSS's camps.

Talking to reporters here, Rai said, “The RSS has always been engaged in anti-national activities. It was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi and worked to divide the nation. The organisation is indulged in immoral acts and should be banned.” The Congress leader said he wrote to Union Home Minister Shah on Wednesday demanding a ban on the RSS.

Citing the Aji's suicide case in Kerala, Rai alleged that “a 26-year-old RSS-trained youth named Anandu ended his life after accusing senior RSS leaders of sexual exploitation in his suicide note”.

He added, “This shows the kind of mental and physical torture that goes on inside the organisation.” On the political situation in Bihar, Rai claimed that the INDIA bloc was united and poised to form the government in the upcoming assembly elections.

“The INDIA bloc is contesting strongly in Bihar and will form the government,” he asserted.

The UP Congress chief also accused the BJP of betraying its allies, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The BJP has always played games with its partners. It finished off the Biju Janata Dal, played foul with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and now is doing the same with Nitish Kumar in Bihar. The BJP’s policy is to finish its allies one by one,” Rai claimed.

Asked whether the Congress would take support of Nitish Kumar after the elections, he replied, "We will see the situation then. For now, we are fighting strongly and unitedly." Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in Bihar, Rai said, "Yogi ji should first take care of Uttar Pradesh. Law and order here has collapsed. Dalits are being beaten to death, crime is rampant." He also accused Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati of helping the BJP through her recent rally in Lucknow. "Mayawati's rally was organised only to benefit the BJP," Rai alleged.