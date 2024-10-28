UP Congress expels rebel candidate in Phulpur Suresh Yadav

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress on Monday expelled party leader Suresh Yadav, who filed nomination as an independent for the November 13 byelection to Phulpur assembly seat.
Shyam Kishore Shukla, a member of the party's disciplinary committee, in a letter to Yadav, said that he has been expelled from the party for six years as he did not give a reply.
Yadav alleged that the state leaders have misled the Congress' central leadership.
“The party's state president Ajay Rai and national general secretary Avinash Pande have misled the top leadership,” he told reporters.
He claimed that the people of Phulpur are in his favour and he is going to contest the elections as an independent candidate.
Yadav, who was also district president Prayagraj- (Gangapar) had filed his nomination from the seat on Thursday.
In Prayagraj, Congress has three district presidents-- Yamunapar, Gangapar and city.
The seat fell vacant after BJP Phulpur MLA Praveen Patel was elected MP in the Lok Sabha elections.
The INDIA bloc has fielded Samajwadi Party leader Mujtaba Siddiqui as its candidate and the Congress has announced its support to him. PTI RAJ ABN RT