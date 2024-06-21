UP Congress holds protest over NEET controversy, seeks cancellation of exam

Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress workers led by party chief Ajay Rai staged a protest here on Friday held a protest here, demanding the cancellation of the medical entrance exam NEET.

Several state units of the Congress held similar protests on Friday in light of the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam.

"The government has failed to hold a prestigious exam like the NEET in a fair manner. They have now cancelled the NET exam too," Rai told reporters.

"We want the government to hold those responsible for it accountable and safeguard the future of our children," he added.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protestors gathered at the Congress party headquarters in the Mall Avenue area and demanded the cancellation of the NEET exam.

On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission cancelled the UGC-NET examination, a day after it was held, upon receiving certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) over the exam.

As the protesters tried to move towards the Mall Avenue Crossing, they were stopped by police and some of the Congress workers were also detained. PTI CDN RHL