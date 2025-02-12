UP: Congress, SP pay tributes to Sant Ravidas on his 648th birth anniversary

Lucknow/Varanasi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh units of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday offered prayers and paid floral tributes to Sant Ravidas on his 648th birth anniversary.

While the SP commemorated the occasion at its state headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai visited the social reformer's birthplace at Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi to offer prayers.

According to a statement issued by the SP, the party’s national secretary and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary paid floral tributes to Sant Ravidas’ statue on behalf of party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav, in a statement, said Sant Ravidas was a great social reformer who opposed discrimination and blind faith. He also extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state.

A Congress statement said Rai visited the Ravidas temple in Seer Govardhanpur, offered prayers, and wished for public welfare.

"Sant Ravidas' life symbolises social harmony, and his ideals will continue to inspire us all," Rai said. PTI ABN RHL