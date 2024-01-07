UP Congress to organise rallies across state districts on Jan 14

Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress party on Sunday announced a 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Mashal' to coincide with Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on January 14.

The announcement was made by Congress General Secretary and newly appointed in-charge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit Avinash Pandey.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, starting from Manipur on 14th January, will strengthen the fight for social, economic and political justice in the country. In this sequence, the State Congress Committee on 14th January 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Mashal Yatra' will be started from every district headquarters," Pandey said.

The yatra will start at 6 pm in every district and cover a distance of five kilometres, he said.

Pandey said that through the foot rally, Congress workers will spread the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru among the masses, to defeat the "hate-filled, disruptive" politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PTI SLM CDN VN VN