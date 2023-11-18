UP Congress workers perform havan for India's victory in World Cup cricket final

Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) Congress workers on Saturday performed a havan at the party headquarters here and prayed for India's victory in the World Cup cricket final against Australia on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, who organised the hawan, exuded confidence that the way Indian cricketers have performed in the tournament so far, he was sure of the country's win in the final match.

Priests chanted mantras and performed special puja for India's success in the tournament, Rai said.

An LED screen will be installed at the party headquarters on Sunday for live telecast of the match, a party release said.

Meanwhile, a special havan was performed at the renowned Mankameshwar temple in the state capital for the success of the Indian side in the World Cup final match. PTI SAB RPA