UP constable arrested for his involvement in extortion racket

Agra, Dec 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police here on Friday arrested a constable posted in Kanpur for his alleged involvement in a honey-trap racket that targeted unsuspecting victims through extortion, officials said.

Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Aditya said the accused constable, Riyaz, was part of the gang that was busted by the Kamla Nagar police on Tuesday, following the arrest of a woman and her male accomplice.

The racket came to light after a victim filed a complaint at Kamla Nagar police station on Monday.

The complainant alleged that the woman had called him to a hotel, drugged him through a spiked beverage, and later blackmailed him using obscene videos, prompting the police to launch an investigation that led to the arrests.

Riyaz, who was earlier posted in Agra, allegedly conspired with the gang members while working with them locally, the ADCP said.

Several other members of the racket are still absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them, police said.