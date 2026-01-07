UP: Constable booked for harassing woman colleague in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A constable was booked for allegedly sending obscene messages and making indecent phone calls to a woman colleague here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, also a constable posted at Pipri police station, said she is married and claimed that the accused's actions posed a threat to her marital life and personal safety, they said.

She alleged that the accused, Brijesh Kumar, repeatedly sent her objectionable messages, made obscene remarks during phone calls, harassed her through frequent video calls and threatened to defame her if she did not comply with his demands, the officials said.

The accused, posted at the police lines, was suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered, they said.

Following her complaint to the Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, an FIR was registered at Pipri police station on Monday under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Circle Officer Chail Abhishek Singh, who is investigating the case, said some objectionable messages were found on the complainant's mobile phone.

Further legal action would be taken after completion of the inquiry, he added.