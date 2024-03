Hapur (UP) Mar 11 ( PTI) A police constable shot himself dead in his house on Monday, a senior police official said.

Johny Bana (35) was posted in Muzaffarnagar police line.

SP Abhishek Verma said that the body of Bana, a resident of Chitauli village, has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, the SP said.