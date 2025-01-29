UP constable commits suicide in Lucknow residence

Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly committed suicide at a rented accommodation here on Friday, officials said.

Police said that they received information around 6 pm that a constable had hanged himself.

A police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. The inquest proceedings have been initiated, and the body has been sent for postmortem, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Constable Bal Kishan, a native of Pisawa village in Aligarh district. He was recruited in the 2019 batch and was posted at Alambagh police station, they said.

Further legal formalities are underway, police added.