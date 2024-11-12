UP: Constable dies in road accident in Mau, police mourn loss

Mau (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old police constable posted in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh died after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late at night when Avneesh Singh, 40, was returning to his quarters on his two-wheeler after duty. He was struck by a speeding truck near Bhiti Chauraha and died on the spot, according to the police.

On Tuesday, senior officers, including Superintendent of Police Elamaran G and Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Atri, gathered at the police line to pay their respects.

"Constable Avneesh's passing is an irreplaceable loss for the police department," ASP Atri said.

Avneesh, a 2015-batch constable, was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar district, he said.

Meanwhile, the police impounded the truck involved in the case, while its driver managed to escape and searches are underway to nab him, the officer added. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY