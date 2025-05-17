UP: Constable electrocuted while chasing criminals in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), May 17 (PTI) A constable died due to an electric shock after he jumped into a canal while chasing some criminals in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, police said on Saturday.

Bijnor SP Abhishek said some criminals were thrashing a truck driver at Gadhi crossroad on Nagina road on Friday night. On getting the information, PRV constable Manoj (38) and Ganga Ram reached the spot and the miscreants opened fire and fled in a car.

Near Salamabad-Bharaira, the car went out of control, hit an electric pole and fell into the canal. Unaware that an electric wire had broken due to the collision, the constables also jumped into the canal to catch the criminals.

A police team immediately reached the spot, cut off the electricity and brought both the constables out of the water. They were rushed to a hospital, where Constable Manoj was declared dead, he said.

Constable Ganga Ram is undergoing treatment, the SP said.

The police managed to nab one of the criminals, Neeraj, in an injured condition from the spot. He has also been admitted to the hospital.

His two companions fled, the police said, adding that efforts are on to nab them. The body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NB NB