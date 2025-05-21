UP: Constable ends life after being named in sexual exploitation case

Bhadohi (UP), May 21 (PTI) A police constable committed suicide after being implicated in a sexual exploitation case here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, based on a complaint from a 25-year-old woman from Bhadohi, an FIR was registered against the constable on May 19, 2025 under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Manglik said the constable was posted at a police station in Bhadohi from 2021 until April 2025. The woman filed a case after he was transferred to Jaunpur district.

In her complaint, the woman said that the 35-year-old constable, who was already married, sexually exploited her for four years after falsely promising to marry her. She claimed that she found out his marital status only after their relationship began.

The woman told police that when she confronted the constable with audio and video recordings of their conversations, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

After learning that an FIR has been filed, the constable allegedly died by consuming a poisonous substance late on Tuesday night, the SP said.