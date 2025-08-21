UP: Constable found hanging in Bareilly, probe underway

Bareilly (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old police constable posted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar, a native of Khata village in Meerut district. He had been posted at Bithri Chainpur since April 8, 2023, and was residing in a rented room in Bithri village, police said.

On Thursday evening, fellow constables went to call him and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan with a scarf. They immediately informed senior officials, following which the body was taken down and sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

Senior police officers, including the station house officer, visited the spot and began an inquiry. Kumar's family members have been informed and are on their way to Bareilly, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said the reasons behind the suicide are not yet clear.

"The matter is under investigation. Further details will emerge after the post-mortem report and statements of family members," he said. PTI COR KIS NB NB