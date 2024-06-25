UP constable shoots self on duty, dies during treatment

Unnao (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old police constable died here on Tuesday after he shot himself while on duty allegedly over a family dispute, police said.

The victim, Devansh Tevatia, shot himself with a pistol kept in the armoury of the Hasanganj police station, where he was posted, SHO Chandra Kant Mishra said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, Mishra said.

Tevatia, a 2019 batch constable and a resident of Bulandshar, had met with an accident three months ago and was on leave for treatment. He had joined duty only 20 days ago, according to the SHO.

Additional SP Akhilesh Singh said the constable was on duty when the incident occurred, adding that his family members have been informed about his death.

Prima facie, a family dispute appeared to be the cause of the extreme step taken by the constable, however, the matter is being probed, the police said.

Tevatia had got his first posting in Unnao and was transferred from police lines to the Hasanganj police station, they added. PTI COR ABN RPA