UP: Constable suspended for molesting woman

Kanpur (UP) Oct 29 (PTI) A police constable was suspended on Wednesday after he allegedly molested a woman in the Kakadeo area here.

The action came after a video showing a couple of women chasing, confronting, and dragging the constable to the police vehicle went viral, prompting the top brass to act swiftly.

The incident occurred when the woman went to buy stamp papers near the RTO office. She confronted the accused constable, Brijesh Singh, in public and handed him over to the police. Singh, posted with the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) of Nazirabad police station, allegedly harassed the woman at Gol Chauraha while she was returning home.

"I was alone, so I stayed quiet at first. But he kept misbehaving," the woman told the police. After reaching home, she recounted the incident to her mother and sister. They returned to the location and found the constable still present. When they attempted to record a video of him, the constable allegedly tried to snatch her phone and twisted her hand, breaking her bangles. The woman then grabbed the constable by his uniform and, with the help of her sister, called the police helpline at 112.

The constable was subsequently taken into custody and suspended.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Swaroop Nagar) Sumit Sudhakar Ramteke said an FIR has been registered against the accused policeman under sections related to molestation and misconduct. "The allegations were found to be true in the preliminary probe. The constable has been suspended with immediate effect," he added.

Police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to verify the sequence of events. PTI CORR ABN MPL MPL