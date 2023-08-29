UP constable suspended for using objectionable language against local MLA in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A constable has been suspended for allegedly using objectionable language against local MLA and minister Dharampal Singh during an argument with a BJP leader, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Constable Robin Singh has been suspended for using abusive words against the minister, Additional SP, Rural, Rajkumar Agarwal said.

He said BJP leader Anurag Pandey's bike was hit by a 112 (emergency response) vehicle near Sirauli stand after which he had an argument with Singh.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media in which constable Singh was seen using objectionable language against Dharampal and also threatening Pandey.

Agarwal said that SSP Sushil Chandra Ghule has suspended the constable and ordered a departmental probe against him. PTI COR ABN NB