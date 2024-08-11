UP constable threatens to kill family member, demands Rs 1 cr ransom; held

Mathura (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested here a constable who allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill a family member unless he was paid Rs 1 crore, officials said.

Aziz Gautam, posted in the district prison here, had on August 5 allegedly threatened to abduct and murder Anuj (21), son of Ramkumar Gautam, who belonged to his family, Jaint SHO Ashwani Kumar said.

Aziz, a resident of Madhera village in the Jaint police station area, hatched the plan after he came to know that Ramkumar would be getting over Rs 2 crore from a land deal, he said.

The accused was arrested near his village with a country-made pistol and cartridges, the officer said.

Three accomplices of Aziz involved in the case were earlier arrested from Chhatapur in Madhya Pradesh, he added. PTI ÇOR ABN RPA