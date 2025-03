Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A 35-year-old man married to a police constable allegedly hanged himself here on Sunday, police said.

Anuj worked at a private company. He was married to a woman constable posted the Reserve Police Line, Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said.

He committed suicide by hanging himself, he said.

A team is present at the spot, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NB NB