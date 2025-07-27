UP constable's wife ends life after posting Instagram video on in-laws' harassment

Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) The wife of a constable posted at Bakshi ka Talab police station in Uttar Pradesh has committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in the house, police said on Sunday.

They said the matter came to light through a video she posted on Instagram.

"On Sunday, it was learnt through an Instagram video that Saumya Kashyap committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in the house. Saumya is the wife of constable Anurag Singh, who is currently posted in Eagle Mobile at Bakshi Ka Talab station," the police said in a statement.

In the video Saumya posted before her death, she talked about her in-laws trying to get her husband married for the second time and her brother-in-law threatening to kill her, the statement said.

Police said they have informed the deceased's family, who have left from their Mainpuri house.

"On receipt of their complaint, a case will be registered and necessary action will be taken," the statement said.