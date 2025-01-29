UP: Constitution Park built in Baghpat from recycled waste

Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) A Constitution Park has been developed at the Baraut Municipal Council campus in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, where children will learn constitutional values through play, and the public is encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle, as per a statement issued on Thursday.

Constructed using recycled waste, the park brings the idea of "Waste to Wealth" to life, setting a pioneering example for the nation, the statement said.

The park is not just a green space or walking area; it has been designed as an open classroom and street library, it added.

The core constitutional ideals of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity are presented through symbols, boards, and structures in a manner that resonates with all age groups. For children, the park serves as an enjoyable learning space where education becomes an experience rather than a burden.

The park features a massive 600-kilogram replica of the Constitution, measuring 11 feet in height and 14 feet in width. A replica of the Preamble to the Constitution has also been installed at the Baraut Municipal Council.

Constructed entirely from recycled material, the replica symbolises environmental conservation and responsible development, demonstrating how waste can serve as a medium for innovation and impactful messaging, the statement added.

District Magistrate Asmita Lal highlighted that the charkha of Mahatma Gandhi installed in the park brings to life the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the Swadeshi movement.

Additionally, a water kiosk has also been installed with the theme of Baghpat's ancient name, 'Vyaghraprastha'. The park also features boards on citizens' rights and duties, a book point, library facilities, and spaces for health-related activities, the statement added.

District Magistrate Asmita Lal emphasised that the Constitution Park promotes better health while educating citizens about their rights and duties.