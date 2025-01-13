UP: Construction of 51-foot-tall Lord Ram statue nearing completion in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP): A 51-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram is nearing completion in Chaudasi, a town in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, and is likely to be unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in February, officials said.
The statue, being built at Ram Bagh Dham's Ramlila Ground, will feature the Hindu god holding a bow in one hand and blessing devotees with the other.
Ram Bagh Dham Trust president Ashok Kumar Fancy said the statue's construction began on May 31, 2023, and is now in its final stages.
"The statue is almost complete, with only the painting work left. It is expected to be ready by February 2025," he said.
Highlighting the unique features of the statue, Ram Bagh Dham Trust's secretary Amit Kumar K S said this grand and divine statue of Lord Ram will be the "tallest of its kind in the country".
"The statue is unique as Lord Ram's gaze is directed downward, symbolizing humility, while he holds a bow in one hand and blesses devotees with the other. Surrounding the main structure is an Ashok Vatika, as well as statues of Hanuman and Garuda," he added.
He said, "We have written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to inaugurate the statue, and we hope the event will take place soon."
Vice president of the Ramlila Parishad at Ram Bagh Dham, Amit Kumar Appu, said, "When the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya began, we thought of establishing the tallest statue of Lord Ram here in Chandausi's Ram Bagh Dham."
The project has cost approximately Rs 25 lakh so far, with a parikrama path built around the statue to allow devotees to circumambulate and pay their respects, he added.
The statue, once completed, is expected to boost Chandausi's reputation as a spiritual hub, with trust members referring to the town as "Mini Vrindavan".