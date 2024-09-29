UP: Contract worker held for taking bribe over fake electricity theft

Mathura (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Organization (ACO) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a electricity sub-station contract worker here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a shopkeeper, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Madhav Tiwari, posted at Datia sub-station in Govardhan area went to a shop near Maharaja Estate Colony on Thursday, Farah Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Singh said based on the complaint filed by ACO Inspector Sanjay Rai.

Tiwari allegedly showed the shopkeeper, Bhupendra Singh, a video clip and threatened to file a report against him for electricity theft through an illegal connection, SHO Kamlesh Singh said.

However, after watching the video carefully the shopkeeper realised that Tiwari was trying to intimidate him by showing footage of his wi-fi connection cable, the SHO said.

He said that the shopkeeper asked Tiwari to return in two days and lodged a complaint with the ACO team in Agra.

The ACO team laid a trap on Saturday and arrested Tiwari while accepting the bribe from Bhupendra Singh, the SHO said.

ACO Inspector Sanjay Rai said that a case has been registered against the accused at Farah police station on Saturday evening under the Prevention of Corruption Act and action will be taken against him as per the rules. Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Rural) of Electricity Department Vijay Mohan Kheda said that a letter has been sent to the service provider company for taking action against the accused employee and a departmental inquiry will also be conducted in the matter.

