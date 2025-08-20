UP: Contractor arrested for beating rice mill worker to death for demanding wage

Ballia (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Police in Ballia on Wednesday arrested a rice mill contractor for allegedly beating a worker to death after he demanded his wages, officials said.

SP Omvir Singh said Khurshid Nadaf (27) from Bihar's Darbhanga district was working at a rice mill in the Harsenpur area under the Nagra police station limits.

On April 17, when Nadaf demanded his wages, Mohammad Azad, the contractor, allegedly thrashed him brutally, which later led to his death, Singh said.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, Ruksana Khatoon, police registered a case against Azad on August 4 under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SP said.

The accused was arrested from the Nagra area and sent to judicial custody after the completion of legal formalities, the officer said.