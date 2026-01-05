UP: Convicted prisoner dies due to illness in Orai jail

Jalaun (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A convicted prisoner died due to illness in the Orai District Jail, an official said on Monday.

Jail Superintendent Neeraj Dev said that Mewalal (about 60), a resident of Umarar Khera locality under the Orai Kotwali police station, was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment on August 30, 2024, under Section 328 of the IPC (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence).

He said that late on January 4, Mewalal complained of anxiety. He was taken to the District Hospital Orai at around 11 pm, where the doctor in the emergency ward expressed his inability to treat him and advised taking him to the medical college in Orai.

According to the jail superintendent, the prisoner was taken to the Government Medical College Orai in a serious condition, where the doctor declared him dead.

Jail Superintendent Neeraj Dev said that a panel has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem examination of the deceased prisoner.