UP: Cooperative bank election sees scuffle between BJP MLA, lawyer

Lakhimpur Kheri, Oct 9 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between a local BJP legislator and a lawyer here during a cooperative bank's election, police on Wednesday said.

The altercation between BJP MLA from Lakhimpur Kheri Sadar, Yogesh Verma, and senior advocate Awadhesh Singh, the husband of former chairperson of the Nagar Sahkari Bank, occurred Monday over allegations of bypassing of rules in the election, they said.

"There was a dispute between the two sides, which escalated into pushing and shoving," a police officer said.

A video of the incident later surfaced on social media, showing Awadhesh Singh purportedly assaulting the MLA in the presence of police.

"Both sides have been calmed down. The situation is now under control," Additional Superintendent of Police Pawan Gautam told reporters.

Verma said he had received information that the nomination papers of BJP workers and trade union members were torn.

"When I objected to this, Awadhesh Singh grabbed my collar and tried to hit me," he claimed.