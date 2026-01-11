UP Cop App functioning like digital police station, has cut service resolution time: DGP

Lucknow, Jan 11 (PTI) The UP Cop App has seen more than 50 lakh downloads since its launch in 2019 and helped fetch over 2.1 crore FIR copies from home, functioning like a "digital police station", the Uttar Pradesh police chief said on Sunday.

The app and the police's citizen portal have significantly reduced the need for people to visit police stations, and have notably reduced the resolution time for various services, according to Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna.

More than 7.3 lakh people have reported lost items through these online platforms that have been providing 27 types of police services to people, such as online FIR registration, downloading FIR copies, reporting lost articles, character verification, tenant verification, domestic help verification, and employee verification, officials said.

"Technology has been integrated into policing to make it people-centric, transparent, and accountable. The result of this visionary approach is that Uttar Pradesh Police is setting a new example in serving the common public, Krishna said.

"So far, more than 50 lakh users have downloaded the app. Through the app, over 2.1 crore FIRs have been downloaded, and more than 7.3 lakh people have reported lost articles. These figures highlight the importance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for digital policing.

"The app is the Uttar Pradesh police's 'digital police station', providing swift, transparent, and time-bound resolution of citizens' complaints. Through technology, we are standardising service processes to ensure equal speed, transparency, and fixed timelines for every application," the DGP added.

He said several features have been added to the app, which sends real-time updates to people on their application status.

"Currently, character verification takes about six days compared to eight days earlier. Tenant verification now takes around eight days, down from 24 to 25 days previously, and employee verification takes about five days, reduced from 13 days," the police chief added.