UP: Cop arrested for burning woman's scooter, son's motorcycle over refusing his advances

Meerut (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A beauty parlour owner in Meerut has filed a case against a sub-inspector, accusing him of setting fire to her scooter and her son's motorcycle parked outside her house, police said on Monday, adding that they have begun a probe into the matter. Superintendent of Police (city) Ayush Vikram Singh informed that the accused sub-inspector, who is currently under suspension, and another person have been arrested. Circle Officer Antariksh Jain told PTI that Ayesha, a beauty parlour owner and resident of Kanshiram Colony in the Kotwali police station area, filed a police complaint alleging that Sub-Inspector Sneh Prakash Azad, posted at the police lines in Baghpat, was pressuring her to have physical relations with him. Upon her refusal, Azad arrived at her home on November 29 with two associates and allegedly set both vehicles on fire. Police Inspector Yogesh Chandra said that based on the woman's complaint, a case has been filed against the sub-inspector on various charges, including assault, abuse, and property damage. Chandra added that the woman and the sub-inspector have a long-standing friendship; however, an altercation allegedly occurred between them on the night of the incident. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL