UP cop arrested for harassing teacher

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A sub-inspector was on Friday arrested here following allegations of sexual harassment made by a woman teacher, officials said on Friday.

The accused police officer, who was under influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, has been suspended and a departmental inquiry also initiated against him, a senior officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said the 30-year-old teacher resides in Lalganj with her daughter and works at a private school.

"On the day of the incident, she was travelling by tempo to Lalganj when sub-inspector Ram Keval, also in the vehicle and inebriated, began to harass her. When she protested, he allegedly threatened her," Rai said.

Following the complaint lodged at the Lalganj police station, an FIR was registered against Ram Keval and he was taken into custody on Friday. The officer was stationed at Nawabganj police station, the additional SP said.

Rai said a medical examination of Ram Keval was conducted, which confirmed the presence of alcohol in his system after which Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar suspended the accused officer and ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter. PTI COR KIS NB NB