UP cop attempts suicide in Bijnor over alleged domestic discord

Bijnor (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A constable posted in the police lines consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday in a bid to end his life, officials here said, adding that they recovered a note from his room.

Amit (25), a resident of Domla Hasangarh under Ahmadgarh police station area in Bulandshahr district, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut and is said to be in critical condition.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai said that Amit, posted in Bijnor Police Lines, was living in a rented room in Najibabad. On Tuesday morning, he consumed a poisonous substance.

During the investigation, the police found a note in his room mentioning domestic discord and harassment by a woman's family.

