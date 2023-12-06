UP: Cop booked for delay in registering FIR in car theft case

Kanpur (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A station house officer has been booked for the delay in registering an FIR in a car theft case here, a senior official said on Wednesday.

This comes following an Allahabad High Court order that directed the Commissioner of Police (Kanpur Nagar) and SHO cantonment Ajay Kumar Singh to appear before the court in person on December 7, to explain the reason for not complying with a lower court's order passed about three months back.

On August 1, a car belonging to advocate Ravikant Uttam, a resident of Dalpatpur in Prempur, was stolen from Cantonment area, Joint CP (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari told PTI.

Uttam submitted a written complaint with the commissioner of police on the next day, but his FIR hasn't been lodged so far, he added.

About a month later, Uttam had filed a case before the first additional civil judge junior division's court and pleaded to instruct the SHO to lodge an FIR, he said.

Hearing the plea, the presiding judge, Saurabh Srivastava, passed an order asking the SHO to lodge an FIR. Despite this, the latter didn't comply with the order.

The matter was then raised before the Allahabad HC which asked the CP and SHO to appear in person before the court on Thursday and explain why an action be not taken against them.

Taking cognizance of the issue, CP Ramkrishna Swarnkar has instituted an inquiry against the SHO Ajay Kumar Singh and directed to register an FIR against the erring SHO under section IPC section 166 A (Public Servant disobeying direction under Law). PTI COR CDN NB