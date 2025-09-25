UP cop booked for raping, blackmailing woman under pretext of marriage in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against a police sub-inspector here for allegedly raping, blackmailing and intimidating a woman under the pretext of marriage, officials said on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Sujeet Kumar Yadav has been suspended and is absconding after the case was filed on Tuesday, they said.

According to the complainant, Yadav allegedly had been in a relationship with her for several years. The two connected through social media when they were studying together, police said.

Yadav, who is a resident of Ghazipur district, has been posted at Kohandaur police station since 2024, they added.

"The woman from Jhansi alleged that Yadav established a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage. He kept her in a rented house in the Kohandaur police station area and is now refusing to marry her," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prashant Raj said.

A case has been registered at the Women's police station and efforts are on to trace the absconding officer, the DSP said. PTI CDN APL APL OZ OZ