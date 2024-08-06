UP cop caught red-handed accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Jaunpur

Jaunpur, Aug 6 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday caught red-handed a sub-inspector while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Tezi Bazar police station of Jaunpur, officials said.

The police arrested Haider Ali around 1 pm near the Tezi Bazar canal.

ACO Inspector Neeraj Singh reported that Ali was apprehended by their team while accepting the bribe from Ashutosh Yadav, a resident of Baliyapur village.

Yadav operates a JCB machine, according to an official.

Five days ago, Yadav's JCB machine was impounded by the police. Ali had demanded Rs 10,000 from Yadav to release the machine while threatening him with imprisonment if the bribe was not paid, the official said.

Distressed by the threats, Yadav contacted the ACO. Subsequently, a plan was formulated, leading to the arrest of the sub-inspector, the official added.

An FIR has been lodged against Ali at Badlapur police station. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS