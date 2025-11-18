UP cop collapses on duty in Etah, dies

Etah (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 50-year-old police constable collapsed on duty in Etah and died while on the way to a hospital, the police said on Tuesday. Constable Karan Singh, a native of Uttampur Prasanna village in Saifai Police Station area of Etawah district, suddenly fell ill while on duty late on Monday night, they said.

Colleagues rushed him to the nearest government hospital, where he was referred to Agra in critical condition. He died on the way after suffering cardiac arrest, the police said.

Karan Singh was posted at the Nidhouli Kalan Police Station in Etah district. His body was brought to the Etah Police Lines on Tuesday, where senior officers and other staff paid him their last respects and accorded him a guard of honour. Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh met the bereaved family and assured them of all possible assistance from the department. Karan Singh had joined the police force in 1995 and was known among colleagues for his dedication and calm nature, a local policeman said. After the ceremonial salute, the body was sent to his native village, where a large number of police personnel attended his farewell.