UP cop critical after being run over by tractor-trolley during idol immersion in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A police station in-charge was critically injured after being run over by a tractor-trolley during a Lakshmi idol immersion in Ballia district, police said on Friday.

Rasra Circle Officer Alok Gupta said the incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday in Nagara during an idol immersion procession.

Nagara police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Tripathi was on duty to ensure smooth conduct of the event when a tractor-trolley loaded with DJ equipment allegedly rolled backward on a slope, crushing him underneath, the officer said.

Tripathi was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was later referred to the district hospital and then shifted to Lucknow for advanced treatment, Gupta said. PTI COR KIS ARI